Erie Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at a home on the 1100 block of West 31st Street.

The Erie County Coroner said they are investigating the shooting as an apparent suicide.

Police were called to the scene around 8 a.m. this morning for reports of shots fired. There were U.S. Federal Marshal’s also on the scene.

We will continue to keep you updated online and on Jet 24 Action News as more information become available.