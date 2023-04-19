Police are investigating an accident at the interchange of for I-86 and I-90 in Harborcreek Township where two pedestrians may have been hit.

Fire officials have confirmed at least one person has died at the scene.

Calls went out around 9:07 Wednesday night, multiple state police cruisers were on the scene as well as first responders and EMS crews.

According to state police, forensics was called to the scene as well.

I-90 eastbound is closed at the I-86 interchange with all traffic being diverted to I-86. State police said that detour will be in effect for at least three more hours.