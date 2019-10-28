Police investigating fatal service dog beating

An Erie woman is searching for answers after she found her service dog severely beaten in her home earlier this morning.

Her dog eventually died from the injuries he sustained from the incident.

Now, she is asking for the public’s help to find the person that did this.

This is still an active investigation and Erie Police have not named any suspects in the case.

What we do know is that there was apparently no forced entry into the apartment and it does not immediately appear that anything was taken from the residence.

“Why could you hurt a dog? He never bothered anybody. All he did was help people,” said Justina Robinson, owner.

Justina Robinson walked into her house early Monday morning to find her 11 month old service dog, Israel, severely beaten.

“He was on the floor and he was covered in blood. There was blood everywhere, it was all over the place,” said Robinson.

After Erie Police arrived to the home, they called the Erie Humane Society and the dog was taken for treatment.

Israel later died from the injuries sustained from the beating. Investigators recovered a hammer, which they suspect was used to beat the dog.

Robinson is now begging for the public’s help in finding Israel’s killer.

“If anyone knows anything, please, if anyone knows anything, somebody’s got to say something,” said Robinson.

In the wake of this incident, Erie Police are encouraging homeowners to lock their doors and be aware of who is in your neighborhood.

“When you’re going to leave your residence for any amount of time, because it only takes a few seconds for someone to make entry in your house and take a purse, you’re going to want to go and secure doors, secure windows, make sure everything is working and is locked,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Robinson says Israel was more than just a pet. He helped her with her PTSD, plus more.

If you have any information that will help solve this case, you are encouraged to call Erie Police Detective Christopher Clement at 870-1248 or the Erie Humane Society’s cruelty division at 835-8360.