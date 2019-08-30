Police investigating gunshots fired into occupied house

It was a frightening situation for one child after a bullet pierced his bedroom window.

According to Erie Police, they were called to the 300 block of Poplar Street just before 1 a.m. after hearing reports of gunfire into a household.

Once on the scene, police found a shell casing lying in the street outside the residence. The 11-year-old boy, who was in the room at the time, went on to describe the situation.

“All I heard was boom, and the bullet flew and the glass shattered. The glass pieces flew on my chest and then the bullet went right past my head, and went into the wall,” said 11-year-old witness, Erie.

No injuries were reported. Erie Police are continuing to investigate.