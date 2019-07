State Police identified the person struck and killed by a car along Route 97 in Summit Township.

19-year-old Mary Howard was attempting to cross four lanes of traffic in the 8000 block of Perry Highway. It was just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Howard was hit by a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Colton Piller. Howard was pronounced dead at the scene. Traffic was shut down for some time while investigators tried to determine what happened.