Police investigating overnight stabbing on French Street

Erie Police are currently investigating an early morning stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.

Police responded to a local hospital around 3:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of a stabbing victim.

Once there, officers learned the victim was stabbed in the 1100 block of French Street and drove herself to the hospital. According to police, she suffered from four cuts to her right forearm and wrist.

The victim told police she was leaving a bar on State Street and was walking to her car, which was parked on French Street, when two women allegedly attacked her.

The suspects are described as two black women who are approximately 5’9 and heavy built.

No one is in custody at this time.