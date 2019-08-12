Police investigating possible link between West 38 Street Kiwk Fill armed robbery and Crawford County double homicide

Millcreek Township Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Kwik Fill in the 3300 block of West 38 Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, 18-20 years old, wearing a blue and white matching sweatshirt and pants. Millcreek Police reported the suspect entered the store, held a gun to the employee, and demanded cash from the store clerk.

The suspect left in a silver four door Lincoln sedan. Investigators are currently exploring links between the Millcreek Township Kwik Fill armed robbery and a double homicide that was committed August 10, in Randolph Township, Crawford County, PA.

Anyone will information regarding the suspect/vehicle is asked to call the Millcreek Township Police Department, Detective Sgt. Chris Hauber at 814-838-9515.

suspect

suspect