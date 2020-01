Erie Police are investigating a reported armed robbery that took place early this morning.

Police say that around 6 a.m. this morning, a man walking to work says he was robbed at gunpoint at the intersection of West 7th and Myrtle Streets.

The victim claims that he was confronted by three men who took his cell phone, wallet, and jacket.

According to police, all of the suspects were wearing dark clothing with ski masks and were all between the height of 5’5 and 5’10.

No injuries were reported.