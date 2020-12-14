Police investigating reported arson case after man caught on video setting fire to car

Erie Police are investigating a believed arson case that happened this morning.

According to police, they were called to the 1200 block of East 9th Street after a car caught fire just before 4 a.m. this morning.

Investigators were able to collect surveillance video from houses in the area. Police say in the video a man is seen throwing fluid onto a car, then lit something in his hand and threw it onto the car, causing it to engulf in flames.

The car was towed to search for evidence. If you have any information about this case you’re urged to call police at 870-1120.