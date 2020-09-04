Police investigating reported machete attack near Atkins and Brandes Streets

Erie Police are currently searching for a group of teens who reportedly attacked a man with a machete.

According to police, the incident reportedly happened around 3:15 a.m. near Atkins and Brandes Streets.

Police say a 34-year-old Erie man was in the area and that eight teenagers came up from behind him and attacked him.

During the attack, the victim claims that one of the suspects cut him in the arm with a machete. Police say the man then went into a nearby home and someone drove him to the hospital.

He is currently recovering from a serious injury. Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.