Police investigating reported shooting in Edinboro; one person taken to hospital

Police are investigating reports of gunfire and one person shot in Edinboro on Friday night.

The incident was first reported around 7:20 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of Water Street.

According to Erie County 911, one man was shot in the hand, but exactly what happened remains unclear at this point.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Pennsylvania State Police tells JET 24 Action News that they are assisting Edinboro police with the investigation.

