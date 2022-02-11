Police investigating reports of shots fired on the city’s eastside

Erie Police are investigating a report of shots fired in a section of the city’s eastside that witnessed a shooting just a few days ago.

Police responded to the 200 block of E. 28th St. around 9:30 a.m. Friday. At this time, Police say they do not believe anyone was wounded.

The scene is just a short distance away from where a 13-year-old was shot in face Tuesday.

A police spokesperson tells Action News that investigators are still trying to determine if the two incidents are related.

One person from the scene was brought in for questioning. So far, no one has been charged.