Police investigating reports two East 22nd Street residents tires were slashed over the weekend

It was an unpleasant Sunday morning for residents in one home along East 22nd Street.

Two residents are claiming that their tires were slashed with a knife/knives around 3:30 a.m. after they say the suspects were leaving Club Energy.

According to the victims, it is believed that this happened because one of the home owners on the 700 block told them to get off her property.

They were able to get some surveillance video of the incident, but they say it is unknown who exactly the people are.

“You can slash my tires, we are not going to back off. We want them out of here. If you can’t be respectful of where we live, they have no business being here,” said Jessica Ball, East 22nd Street resident.

Erie Police are investigating the incident.