A rollover accident left behind a mess for first responders in Erie.

Calls went out around 1:45 a.m. Friday for an accident in the 600 block of East 10th Street.

According to Erie Police, the driver of the vehicle was traveling west on E. 10th St. when the driver lost control and hit a parked car. The impact caused the vehicle to flip and crash into a parked utility van.

No injuries were reported. Erie Police are investigating the incident.