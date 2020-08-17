Police investigating shooting at graduation party in Crawford County

State police are looking into the circumstances surrounding a shooting at a graduation party.

Police were called to a party at a home on Wetsell Road in Cussewago Township just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning after getting reports of 40 to 50 people fighting.

Once there, police learned that several people ran into nearby woods and that one person was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police report that several shots were fired and several assaults occurred before they arrived.

At this point, no arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing.