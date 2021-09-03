Police investigating shots fired at a vehicle on East 3rd & Pennsylvania Ave.

City of Erie Police responded to shots fired on East 3rd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Thursday evening.



According to City of Erie Police, the shooting took place after the football game at Veterans Stadium.

Chief Dan Spizarny says they are investigating whether or not this is related to the fight that broke out at the game.

Spizarny says no one was injured, however two people were in a car that was hit by gunfire.

“Two individuals were in a car. Another car had driven by and opened fire. We found some shell casings. The victims car was hit. There was a 19-year-old and a 24-year-old in the car. They did indicate that they had come from the football game, so we’re looking to see how that is related,” said Dan Spizarny, Chief, City of Erie Police Department.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists