Police investigating shots fired at a vehicle

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 05:54 AM EST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 05:54 AM EST

Erie Police are investigating shots fired at a vehicle.

According to police, a driver's vehicle was shot at along East Lake Road and Payne Avenue at 8p.m. Sunday. Four people were spotted running from the scene. Police questioned all four individuals before releasing them.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

