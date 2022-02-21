Police investigating string of shootings on E. 28th St. in Erie

Erie Police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of E. 28th St. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, Erie Police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg around 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening. The victim told police the shooter forced their way into the residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Erie Police continue to investigate this shooting, as well as other recent gun activity that has taken place on E. 28th St. in Erie.

“One would think that there’s a lot of criminal activity afoot, but recently there’s been an uptick there. It’s something that we’re going to look at. We’re going to look at why, maybe someone moved into the area recently. So we’re going to take a look at that, because obviously there’s been several crimes in that area in the last month,” said Rick Lorah, Deputy Chief, Erie Police Department.

Also this month, Erie Police arrested a juvenile after a shots fired call in the 300 block of E. 28th St. on February 11, and a 13-year-old was shot in the face in a vehicle driving in the 300 block of E. 28th St. on Feb. 8.