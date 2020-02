Erie Police are searching for one suspect in a suspected strong arm robbery.

Police say that around 8:45 p.m. last night, a man reportedly approached a woman leaving the Way 2 Go in 1000 block of Liberty St.

The victim stated that she refused to hand over her cell phone. The suspect then proceeded to steal her bike.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20’s with a beard.

There were no injuries reported.