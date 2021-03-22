Police investigating three weekend shootings that may be tied to an incident at an Erie after hours club

Erie Police are investigating three separate shooting reports that may all be tied to an incident at an Erie after hours club.

It was shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday when police were sent to 21st and Parade for reports of a male victim that had been shot at a club called Hut’s Place.

Shortly after, a second man walked into the emergency room at UPMC Hamot with a gunshot wound.

Later, state police responded to a call of a third man with a gunshot wound on I-90.

Investigators are working to determine if all three shootings are from the same initial incident.

None of the injuries appear to be life threatening.