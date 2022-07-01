State police investigators are looking into what led to two apparently unrelated accidents within an hour of each other on the same stretch of Interstate 90.

The more serious of the two happened around 8 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes on I-90 near mile marker 43. In this case, a truck rear ended a passenger vehicle.

About an hour earlier, a pickup truck hauling a horse carrier was damaged after being involved in a separate accident along that same stretch of interstate. No animals were in the carrier at the time.

At least one person was taken to the hospital as a precaution.