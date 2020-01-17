Police investigating Wednesday night fatal accident on Charlotte Center Road in Chautauqua County

One person is dead after a truck rear ended a trailer in Chautauqua County.

The accident happened Wednesday night on Charlotte Center Road in the town of Charlotte.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor hauling a spreader and a pickup truck were traveling South down Charlotte Center Road.

The pickup truck hit the rear of the spreader causing both vehicles to leave the roadway.

64-year-old Jack Abbey of Sinclairville, NY was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the incident is still under investigation.