Police investigating weekend shooting at local bar

Erie Police are working to figure out what led to a man being shot in the hand.

There are more questions than answers for police right now as they work to figure out what happened inside a tavern in the 200 block of East 30th Street around midnight Saturday.

According to police, they were called to Uptown Browns bar, first responding to a large fight in the area and a shots fired call.

Officers reported that more than 50 people were seen leaving the area and they could smell mace in the air, women outside telling police that they were pepper sprayed.

Police say that people inside had locked the doors, refusing to speak to the responding officer. While police were on the scene, they received a call that there was a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

It was discovered that the victim was shot in the hand and it is believed that shooting happened inside the tavern.

“Individuals inside wouldn’t open the doors to the bar, they were being non-compliant. They were not cooperating with investigations, so the building was secured and a search warrant was applied for and was served later on that night. This has been referred to the criminal investigations unit for follow up,” said Captain Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

Right now, detectives are looking to secure any video from the night. If you have any information you are urged to call Erie Police at 870-1120.