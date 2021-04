City of Erie Police are piecing together evidence from a bar fight that landed two men in the hospital.

According to Erie Police, both men sustained stab wounds. A 24-year-old was stabbed in the torso, and a 26-year-old was wounded in the upper back and face.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Rockstarz Nightclub on State Street.

Police are reviewing surveillance footage in the area. The investigation is ongoing.