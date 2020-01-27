Police issue arrest warrant for third suspect in Southgate Drive homicide case

Police have issued an arrest warrant for the third suspect in a homicide case after a drug deal gone wrong last week.

26-year-old Devin Way’s death was ruled a homicide after he was shot and found lying in the street in the 300 block of Southgate Drive on January 19th.

Police are searching for 22-year-old Marshawn Williams in connection with the homicide.

Police say Williams is wanted on charges of criminal homicide of the first-degree and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

19-year-old Melissa Seaman and 22-year-old Michael Toles are both in Erie County Prison without bond on those same charges.

Police are still searching for a fourth suspect in the case.