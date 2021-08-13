Police look to identify man wanted for stealing a bicycle off a vehicle’s bike rack

Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a suspect accused of stealing a bicycle off a vehicle’s bike rack.

According to State Police, a white man walked into the Best Buy parking lot on Aug. 9th around 5 p.m. and stole a red Nishiki Manitoba bicycle from a bike rack on the back of the victim’s vehicle by cutting the straps that held it secure.  

The pictured suspect then walked the bicycle to the Delta Sonic — 6900 Peach Street — where he filled a previously flat rear tire with air.  

He then rode the bicycle out of the area in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Morris, PSP Erie, at 814-898-1641.

