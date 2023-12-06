In November of 1972, 14-year-old Patricia Fairbanks went missing on her way to the pharmacy. A month later, her body was found but her killer was not.

Now, investigators are saying the final clues to solving her murder could lie right here in northwest Pennsylvania.

Detectives finally have a person of interest. and now they’re asking for your help to close this case after decades of digging.

This is William Swartzman.

Credit: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office — William Swartzman in Feb. 1973

Credit: Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office — William Swartzman in Dec. 1973

He’s the man investigators said is a person of interest in the 1972 murder of 14-year-old Patricia Fairbanks in Jamestown, New York.

The only problem? Swartzman has been dead since 1997. The investigation went cold over the past 51 years but authorities never gave up.

“What caught our attention was an encounter in North East, Pennsylvania in January of 1973,” said Tom Tarpley, senior investigator, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division Unsolved Cases Team. “During that encounter with North East PD and the Pennsylvania State Police, Mr. Swartzman made some statements about the murder of Patricia Fairbanks.”

Tarpley said it was how thoroughly that encounter was documented that has led to a new set of tracks right here in northwest PA.

Investigators said Swartzman had a history here. Over the years, he lived in erie, North East, and Warren.

“We believe that there are crimes that were committed in NWPA that may bear some similarities or at least a pattern that is consistent with the homicide over here in Jamestown,” Tarpley said.

Tarpley said he knows there were crimes, but they don’t know who the victims are, adding Swartzman had a history of stalking and harassment.

Investigators are asking people to take a good look at Swartzman’s photo and to report any suspicious interactions you may have had to the police.

Obviously, the deceased can’t be prosecuted but this is about closure.

“What’s important about this is there are surviving family members, there’s a community that for 50 years has been wondering what to this 14-year-old girl, there are people that were friends of hers, there are other people that were affected by this in the community and they deserve answers and that’s what we’re here to do. To provide some finality to this murder,” Tarpley went on to say.

You’re asked to call the criminal investigation division’s unsolved cases team in Chautauqua County with any information you might have at 716-753-4578.