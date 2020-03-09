Police looking to identify burglary suspect

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have announced they are looking for a burglary suspect accused of stealing multiple items from a residence.

According to PSP, on March 2nd an unknown white male, possibly of mixed race, went into a garage and took several items including a 60″ 4K TV valued at $1,288, a speaker valued at $150, a receiver valued at $220, a blue ray player valued at $100, a walking stick valued at $15 and an extension cord valued at $20.

The suspect went into the victims garage, took the items and fled the scene in an unknown direction.