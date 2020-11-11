Police make second arrest in attack and robbery case, third suspect still at large

Erie Police have made a second arrest in an attack and robbery case.

23-year-old Jameell Thompson was taken into custody after police were tipped off that he was eating at a local restaurant. Thompson was charged with robbery, kidnapping and other related charges.

27-year-old Jackoby Mahome was also charged in this case.

The incident reportedly happened on October 30th. Police say a man was waiting to pick up his wife in the 300 block of West 24th Street when the three suspects reportedly dragged him from his car.

It was reported that the suspects then took the victim to a nearby house to beat him, forced him at gunpoint to withdraw money from ATM’s, then stole his car.

Police are still searching for the third suspect.