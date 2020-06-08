Police monitoring threats made against Mayor Schember

Erie Police are keeping a close eye on Mayor Joe Schember following social media threats.

The mayor explained that police are regularly patrolling his home and neighborhood after threats were made to him on social media following the riot.

The mayor also explained that police are looking into the threats and are taking them seriously and they believe it is a good idea to have someone nearby.

The mayor and his administration have received a lot of criticism following a video that appears to show an Erie Police officer kicking a protester.

We reached out to Police Chief Dan Spizarny but he declined to comment.