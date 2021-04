A new reward is being offered to anyone with information about a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a 13-year-old.

Erie Police posted a reward through Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers as they continue to look for a suspect in connection to the shooting death of Kasir Gambill.

Gambill was shot in the 2200 block of East 20th Street last December and died at the hospital days later.

Police continue to look for a suspect in the case and are now offering a reward to anyone with information.