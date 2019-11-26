Police patrols scaled back at Millcreek Mall during Black Friday

There will not be extra patrol units from the Millcreek Township Police Department at the Millcreek Mall during Black Friday.

This comes not only 24 hours after a mall shooting in California took place, injuring at least two.

Yesterday, JET 24/FOX 66 received an anonymous tip that units were being pulled from the mall.

Millcreek Township Supervisor James Bock says technically they are not pulling anyone from the mall.

In years past, the mall has hired units as a third party.

Bock added the mall did not file for a contact this year and he is confident their patrol staff will be sufficient.

“I’m very confident in the complement that we have staffed for the holiday weekend. We do have several zone cars that are always in that area,” said James S. Bock, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

JET 24/FOX 66 reached out to the Millcreek Mall and they declined to comment about security measures.