Police practice for upcoming Boots & Badges Hockey Charity Game

Local police and firefighters are getting ready to renew their rivalry on ice.

The 10th annual Boots & Badges Hockey Charity Game is scheduled for a week from Saturday.

Last night at the Mercyhurst Ice Center, the police team or badges were getting in some practice time. It was also a chance to build some team chemistry.

For players and fans, the Boots & Badges Game is something they look forward to every year.

“I think the most part because it’s for charity. This year it’s for the Shriners Hospital. It’s always a local charity, it stays in Erie County, all the proceeds go to it. Also, the Otters organization helps schedule this and they are affiliated with it as well,” said Jake Washek, Millcreek Police, Badges Captain.

The annual Boots & Badges Charity Hockey Game will take place Saturday, February 29th. The puck drops at 2 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena.