(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Millcreek Police are investigating a retail theft at the Millcreek Mall. The incident occurred on April 29, 2022.

Police reported that the suspect was involved in the theft of approximately $800 worth of merchandise from a local retailer.

According to police, the suspect that they are trying to identify is a male, wearing a multi-colored hooded sweatshirt, black pants and a black baseball-style hat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Mike Inman at (814) 838-9515 ext. 557.

You can leave an anonymous tip at the Tip Line at (814) 836-9271 or send them online.