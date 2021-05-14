Police pursuit ends in rollover on Sterrettania Rd overnight; driver arrested for suspected DUI

An early morning accident sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Calls came in just after 2:30 a.m. this morning for a two-car accident in Millcreek.

According to state police, the driver of the car lost control in the 5300 block of Sterettania Road, rolling the car onto its roof.

Two people were inside the car. One person was able to get out of the wreckage on their own.

The second person, a passenger, was trapped under the car for some time before crews were able to free her. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured and arrested for a suspected DUI.

