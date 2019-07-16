Police reaching out to public to identify theft suspect

The Millcreek Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in connection with a recent theft of a cell phone at Waldameer Park on July 8, 2019.

As seen in a photo taken of the suspect, the suspect is male with brown hair, a goatee, and a tattoo on his right shoulder.

Anyone with any information on the suspect and/or theft is asked to call Detective Bolash with Millcreek Township Police Department at 814-838-9515 extension 436. Anonymous tips can be left on the Tip Line at 814-836-9271 or submitted online at www.millcreektownship.com/331/tip-line.