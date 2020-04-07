Police recover stolen gun while responding to reported assault

Erie Police recovered a stolen gun while responding to a reported assault.

According to Erie Police, 39-year-old Ronny Washington Jr. is charged after he reportedly pistol whipped another man.

Police say they responded to a call of an man with a gun at East 11th and Parade Streets around midnight.

Once there, police found an injured man who reported Washington had took his keys and left. Officers then found Washington at a home in the 300 block of East 11th Street.

 Police say they also recovered the gun, which was reported stolen in Erie about three years ago.

