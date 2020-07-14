Police reform in Pennsylvania

The first Pennsylvania legislation passed to deal with police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

His death sparking a massive protest movement across the country, and the world, to address police brutality.

Governor Wolf signing two police reform bills today.

The first will require a thorough background check for law enforcement applicants before being employed. It also requires agencies to disclose employment information.

Under the second bill, mental health evaluations will be required with a focus on PTSD of officers as a condition of continued employment.

It also requires new training for things like use of force and community and cultural awareness.

“We are fortunate, we are one of the first states in the entire nation to do this and implement a bill like this in reaction to what happened to George Floyd and others. So, I think we are ahead of most States and in Erie we are going to take the most advantage of this as we can,” said Mayor Joe Schember.