Police Reform Proposal Rejected With Vote to Begin Negotiations Blocked

Police reform in the United States Senate is dead for now after Democrats blocked a vote to begin negotiations on a GOP bill.

Calling the Republicans’ proposal “inadequate” Senate Democrats lined up to squash the GOP’s proposed bill, denying republicans the 60 votes needed to begin debate on policies.

Republicans wanted incentives for police departments to make changes, including limiting chokeholds.

Democrats wanted federal mandates and an overhaul of so-called qualified immunity.

“I think that when we look at it, there was a real opportunity for us to do something subsitive that would’ve really addressed the problems that we had as far as police reform, but these other things that they’re trying to put in it’s gonna make it almost impossible,” said Mike Kelly (R, PA 16th District). “I’m really disappointed in the Senate.”

Three Senators, Democrats Joe Manchin and Doug Jones along with Independent Angus King crossed party lines to vote in favor of the Republican bill.