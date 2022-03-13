We are now learning more details following an accident that took place on the night of March 11. which sent multiple people to the hospital.

This accident happened just after 11 p.m. along I-90 East Bound lane just after the Girard exit.

According to police, the driver of a Chevy Malibu attempted to pass a Dodge Ram.

The Malibu began to slide on the snow-covered highway into the path of the truck. It was then that the Malibu collided with the Ram.

Troopers said that the car then hit a guide rail and the truck ended up in a ditch.

Three people in the Malibu were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The occupants of the Dodge Ram had no injuries.