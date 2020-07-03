Police release name of suspect charged in connection to Monday evening fireworks incident

Erie Police have released the identity of the suspect charged in connection to a fireworks incident that was caught on camera.

Police have charged 26-year old Jamaal Pacley in connection to the case that gained attention on social media.

The video shows people firing fireworks at 30-year old Ashton Hunt as he sat in the street at the intersection of East 6th and Wallace Street Monday night.

Paceley is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime, among other charges.