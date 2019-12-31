Police remind residents to take extra precautions when driving on New Year’s Eve

This is a night where many will want to stay off the roads, not only because of the conditions, but also because of the extra police presence the holiday brings.

New Year’s Eve has grown into a notorious holiday for champagne toasts and drinks to follow.

“If you have three drinks in a one hour time period, you will be over the limit to drive legally. If you plan on going out all night, more than likely you’re going to have more than three drinks. Don’t drive,” said Deputy Chief John Nolan, Erie Police Department.

While drinks are flowing throughout the area, the snow is also falling.

“That alone diminishes your reaction, the ability to stop, turn. So you add an intoxicated person or an impaired person, by any means, to that mix, it’s just going to hinder your ability to drive safely even more,” said Trooper Christopher Weber, Pennsylvania State Police.

If you are choosing to walk wherever you are going instead of taking an Uber, Lyft, or calling a designated driver, you’ll want to be sure of your surroundings and use extra caution as well.

“Be careful of the intersections. Roads are going to be slick and icy tonight. Even if you have the right of way, just look for any cars that are unable to stop because they’re going too fast,” said Deputy Chief Nolan.

If you are planning on drinking tonight, remember driving hungover can be just as risky. If you’re headed out on the road, make sure you take all the time you need.

“The average person, their BAC drops at a steady rate and what they might think is okay to drive because they got some sleep, your body expels the alcohol at a certain rate and if you’re well above the legal limit, it’s going to take hours,” said Weber.

Erie Police explained that there will be extra officers out for the holiday. State Police explained that they will also have a presence on the roads both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

If you are going out on the road as a designated driver tonight, Police recommend keeping blankets and salt in your car just in case.