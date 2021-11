Police were called shortly before midnight to the 1200 block West 26th Street.

When police arrived they found a 20-year-old male who had been shot three times.

The victim was transported to UPMC Hamot, and there are no suspects at this time.

The extent of the injuries to the victim are currently unknown at this time as well.

Police are continuing to investigate this scene.

