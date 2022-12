Police responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident in Wattsburg Tuesday afternoon.

Calls went out around 4:30 p.m. involving two cars sustaining heavy damage. Along with state police, Kuhl Hose Company, Perry Hi-Way Hose Company, and Emergycare responded to the scene.

The accident shut down the roadway while emergency services attended to those involved. At this time, the status of those involved is currently unknown.

Police continue to investigate.