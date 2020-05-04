Police respond to two early Sunday morning burglaries

Police are currently investigating two burglaries. The crimes reportedly happened early Sunday morning at the 17xpress Convenience Store at 1402 East Lake Road, and then at the All In One Supermarket at 3304 Pine Avenue.

Erie Police were sent to 17xpress around 3:30 a.m. after a store alarm was activated. A suspect reportedly made his way in through a vent and then took off once the store alarm went off.

Just before 4:30 a.m. police were sent to All In One Store after someone reportedly broke through a window.

Erie Police say the burglars took an undetermined amount of cash, cigarettes and clothing. Police do believe that these two incidents are connected.