(WJET/WXFB/YourErie.com)– Police responded to a motor vehicle in the City of Erie that occurred Friday night.

The accident occurred in the 300 block of West 31st Street. Calls came in for the accident around 10 p.m. involving one car colliding with a nearby house.

The house was heavily damaged as a result according to reports, but nobody has been reported injured as of this time.

City of Erie Police are still investigating what lead to the crash.