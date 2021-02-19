Police search for missing Mercer County man

Russell Myers, 53, was reported missing by his family

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County are looking for a man who was reported missing.

Russell Myers, 53, was reported missing by his family. They say he left a home on Long Hill Road about 2 p.m. Thursday and never returned.

Myers is described as 5’6″ tall with blue eyes, white hair and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a grey coat and Carhart bib overalls.

Myers is missing his right arm from a motorcycle accident years ago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police-Mercer Barracks at 724-662-6162.