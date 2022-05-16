Erie Police are continuing to search for a suspect after a 43-year-old was shot multiple times on Saturday morning.

On May 14 around 9:30 a.m., Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of Warfel Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 43-year-old male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. Police are continuing to search for a suspect.

Erie Police said, at this time, they believe the shooting took place in the 1100 block of East 21st Street.