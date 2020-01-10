Police searching for gunman who allegedly held up State Street Family Dollar

1  of  2
Erie Police continue to search for the gunman who held up a State Street business last night.

The robbery took place around 6 p.m. on January 9th at the Family Dollar located at 2307 State Street.

The suspect allegedly showed a handgun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described by police as a man who was wearing all black clothing and a black mask. The suspect got away on foot in an unknown direction.

There were at least two employees in the store at the time. No one was reported as injured.

