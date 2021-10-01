Update: Missing Erie man found in Meadville

Update: Missing man David Zyniewicz was found safe in Meadville Friday.

Erie Police need your help looking for a missing person.

David Zyniewicz was last seen leaving his home on West 40th Street around 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30th.

Zyniewicz is 63-years-old, 5’9, 195 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel and blue jeans, driving a 2005 Buick Century.

The family says he has health issues.

David Zyniewicz

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie City Police at 814-870-1120.

